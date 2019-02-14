Alice Davis GrahamOct 18, 1942 - Feb 10, 2019Alice Davis McGaughy Graham, 76, of Waco, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at a local hospital.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Alice was born October 18, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to Ross S. and Emma (McKelroy) Davis Sr.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Emma Davis Sr.; first husband, Clarance McGaughy;, and second husband, James Earl Graham.Alice is survived by her sons, Ross McGaughy and wife, Shirley, and Clarance McGaughy Jr. and wife, Tonia; daughters, Theresa Miller and husband, James, and Lisa Ross and former husband, Rodney; she also had 35 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerden and wife, Edna, Clifton and wife, Suzy; and her brother, Stan. Alice is also survived by a special fur baby named, Bandit.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
