Wilma GraeterAugust 27, 1935 - March 28, 2019Wilma "Fay" Haley-Graeter, 83, of Jonesboro, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bulman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

