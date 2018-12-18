Stephen M. GradelOct. 29, 1956 - Dec. 13, 2018Stephen Michael Gradel was surrounded by his close friends and family when he finally succumbed to medical complications on Thursday, December 13, 2018.Known as "Steve" to friends and family, he was born to Donald and Martha Gradel in Waco, Texas, on October 29, 1956. He was the sixth child among eight children: Donna Scott, Robert Gradel, David Gradel, Gary Gradel, Kenneth Gradel, Janice White, and Frances Duron.He was a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School. He married life-long sweetheart, Cynthia Slate in 1976, a marriage that lasted 42 years until his death and produced their only son, Christopher Michael Gradel.Steve's pride and joy were his loving wife and son, whom he recently saw receive the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the top one percent in the Air Force, a point he was especially proud of.Steve was known for his hard-working and tenacious personality. Throughout his life, he took tremendous pride working at Safeway, Little Debbie, and finally, at HEB. During his spare time, nothing made him happier than listening to his favorite music, sitting on his back porch with his bride and their animals, and grilling on the pit.He was preceded in death by his father, A. Donald Gradel, who died in 1974.He is survived by his wife, Cindy Gradel of Waco, Texas; mother, Martha Lyell Gradel; son, Christopher Gradel; daughter-in-law, Blair Martin Gradel; grandchildren, Lucas and Merit; as well as the rest of his siblings, and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be planned for some time in January and upon the family's receipt of his ashes.For condolences or updated memorial information, please visit www.gofundme.com/stephen-gradel-emergency-medical.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
