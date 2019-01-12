Stephen M. GradelOct. 29, 1956 - Dec. 13, 2018Stephen Michael Gradel passed away due to medical complications on Thursday, December 13, 2018.Known as "Steve" to friends and family, he is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Gradel of Waco, Texas; mother, Martha Lyell Gradel; son, Christopher Gradel; daughter-in-law, Blair Gradel; grandchildren, Lucas and Merit; as well as his seven siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Steve's "Celebration of Life" memorial service, starting at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave., Waco, Texas. Light refreshments will be served, including Steve's favorite food, Tony DeMaria's Bar-B-Que.For more information or updates, please visit www.gofundme.com/stephen-gradel-emergency-medical.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
