Stephen M. GradelOct. 29, 1956 - Dec. 13, 2018Stephen Michael Gradel passed away due to medical complications on Thursday, December 13, 2018.Known as "Steve" to friends and family, he is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Gradel of Waco, Texas; mother, Martha Lyell Gradel; son, Christopher Gradel; daughter-in-law, Blair Gradel; grandchildren, Lucas and Merit; as well as his seven siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Steve's "Celebration of Life" memorial service, starting at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave., Waco, Texas. Light refreshments will be served, including Steve's favorite food, Tony DeMaria's Bar-B-Que.For more information or updates, please visit www.gofundme.com/stephen-gradel-emergency-medical.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.