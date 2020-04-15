Owen Grad
July 20, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Owen Richard Grad of Austin passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in the arms of his wife, Karen Davis Grad. A graveside service will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park. A celebration of Owen's life will be at a later date in Arlington, Texas.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall at www.WHBfamily.com.
