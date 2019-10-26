Katherine Ann GorhamFebruary 6, 1922 - October 20, 2019Katherine Ann "Katie" Belew Gorham, daughter of George and Mary Belew, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 97, surrounded by her children and their spouses. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Bosqueville Cemetery. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 11 a.m., at Bosqueville Baptist Church with fellowship thereafter.Known as Katie by her friends and Granny by her family, she touched many people by living her love of Jesus Christ and having a contagious laugh. She attended Waco public schools and graduated from Baylor University in 1943.In 1947, she moved to Cloverland, where she lived until her death. Katie was a member of Bosqueville Baptist Church for over 75 years. She taught Sunday School to many different age groups throughout her life and was superintendent at Vacation Bible School for several years. Katie was active in the community and her children's schools including one year she was a member of four different PTAs.Granny loved to spoil her grandchildren by baking cookies and cooking any dead, cleaned animal they brought to her house. She was game for anything. The grandchildren grew up on her farm with very few limits,which their parents found out in later years. The trampoline she purchased in 1970 still remains in good working condition. We estimate there have been 500 guests bouncing about 10,000 miles. How many of the Bosqueville Baptist Church young people she taught in Sunday School remember the all-night parties she hosted on New Year's Eve? It was always a fun time at Katie Gorham's house.Over the years Katie hosted a book club and led several Bible Study groups where several members accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior. She created a special bond with so many people. Reaching out to theInternational Student and Scholar Services office of Baylor University, she became the U.S. mother of several graduate students. Katie became a full-fledge member of Baylor Chamber of Commerce in November 1997 as a show of appreciation for allowing them to do service projects on her farm. She, together with Ruth and John Belew, contributed to the creation of the Belew Scholars Room in the Armstrong Browning Library on the campus of Baylor University.Katherine Ann is survived by her children, Lucy Lee of Hamilton, TX, George and Sharon Gorham of Edmond, OK, Jim and Darlene Gorham of Waco, and Dan and Kathryn Gorham of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX; grandchildren (great-grandchildren), Michael Wallis of Hamilton (Trenton and Spencer), Chris and Kristin Wallis of Houston (Garrett, Alexandra, and Katherine), Jason and Lela Wallis of Round Rock, TX (Jon, Lindsay, Dylan, and Lyvia), Anna and David Weston of Flower Mound, TX (John, David, and Drew), Joel and Christy Gorham of Lorton, VA (Chelsea and Jonah), Leah Gorham of Waco, Andy and Emily Gorham of Bixby, OK (Kayla and Caroline), Jenny and Steve James of Highland Village, TX (Caleb, Carter, and Brenner), Emily and Josh Caltrider of Dallas, and Mark Gorham of Austin; brother, John Belew of McGregor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Katie's instructions were that "instead of giving flowers, be purposeful of giving love to others." Her favorite charities were Talitha Koum Institute, 1311 Clay Ave, Waco 76706; Mission Waco, 1315 N 15th Waco 76707 and the Katherine Ann Belew Gorham Endowed Scholarship fund at Baylor University established by Chris and Kristin Wallis.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Not guilty by reason of insanity ruling likely for man charged in violent killing of AT&T worker
-
Less than two months into job, Waco ISD superintendent demotes administrators
-
Police: Fake federal officer jailed after bogus 'arrest'
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 8 football
-
Jamaican restaurant in the works for Waco
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.