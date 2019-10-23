Katherine Ann GorhamFebruary 6, 1922 - October 20, 2019Katherine Ann "Katie" (Belew) Gorham, 97, of Waco, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Bosqueville Cemetery. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 11 a.m., at Bosqueville Baptist Church with fellowship thereafter. The complete obituary will run in this weekend's edition. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
