Katherine Ann GorhamFeb. 6, 1922 - Oct. 20, 2019Katherine Ann "Katie" (Belew) Gorham, 97, of Waco, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. A graveside service will be 10 am Monday, October 28 at Bosqueville Cemetery. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 11 am at Bosqueville Baptist Church with fellowship thereafter. The complete obituary will run in this weekend's editions. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

