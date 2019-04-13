Hugo GorgasAugust 16, 1925 - April 11, 2019Hugo W. Gorgas passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at Bold Springs Cemetery, with The Rev. Lester Adams officiating.Hugo was born August 16, 1925 in Elm Mott, Texas. He served in the Army during WWII serving in battles in Northern France, Ardennes (Battle Of The Bulge), Rhineland and Central Europe. He married Selma Faye Janke on January 16, 1949 in West, Texas. They lived in Houston for a short time until returning to the Waco area and living on the family farm near Gerald, Texas. Hugo was a cookie route salesman for many years.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Faye; and son, Ricky Lynn Gorgas both of West.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

