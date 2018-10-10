Zachary Conn GordonAug. 12, 1972 - Oct. 5, 2018A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors 4400 West Waco Dr. Waco,Texas with Reverend Joe Chamness officiating.Zachary was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Cornelia "Nena" Conn Gordon and Dr. Jerry Gordon, Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Hawaii. He moved to Waco with his parents in 1973 and attended Mountainview School. In 1980 he attended the German School in Munich, Germany for one semester. He became fluent in German by the end of the semester and retained that skill as an adult. He spent many summers growing up in Graz, Austria where his father and mother, a Professor of Nursing at McLennan Community College, were associated with the American Institute of Musical Studies. He loved to fish, particularly with his uncle Johnny Conn on Toledo Bend Reservoir. He was also an avid hunter and had many other interests and hobbies. He was always working with his hands and had a lifelong interest in cars. Zach was a big NASCAR fan. One of his most memorable experiences was getting the chance to drive a NASCAR race car at Texas Motor Speedway. Even with a restrictor plate that limited the speed to 154 mph – he maxed it out for 16 minutes.As a teenager he worked in the picture framing business and spent several years working with Kevin Kenny Construction. For the last 20 years he was a painter at Tymco working on the Model 600 streetsweeper. He took great pride in his finishing painting skills. Zach was a very quiet person who rarely spoke up but always lived life to the fullest and was always willing to lend a hand for building projects, or able to take things apart, repair them and put them back together with no parts missing. He was always willing to help others in any way possible. Most recently, only a few days after leaving the hospital, he was excited to plan and execute his father's surprise 80th birthday party. Zach was very happy with where he was in life after beginning a new business venture restoring vintage automobiles.He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Morris Gordon and Bernice Gordon of Greenville, Ohio. Also by his maternal grandparents, Leslie C. Conn and Rebecca Janice Conn of Kirbyville, Texas; and many aunts and uncles.He is survived by his father Dr. Jerry Gordon, retired Associate Professor of Music at Baylor University and his father's fiancé, Lynne Rich; uncle, John S. Conn and wife, Sue, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; uncle, Geoffrey Gordon and wife, Leslie, of Miamisburg, Ohio; aunt, Penelope Noell and husband, Robert Noell, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.Thanks to all the nurses and doctors at Providence Hospital for their care during his stay last month. As his health declined, he had great help from friend Rick Riel and wife Terri. He will be missed by many people and his beloved dog, Willie.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Zach.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
