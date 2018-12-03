William H. GordonAug. 8, 1921 - Nov. 29, 2018William "Bill" H. Gordon, a long-time resident of Waco passed away November 29th, 2018 in Sunset Home, Clifton, TX. Bill was born in Robinson, TX August 8, 1921 the son of Walter and Rosie Mae Lockhart Gordon.A service for Mr. Gordon will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home, Waco, TX. Dr. Jerry Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Clifton, will conduct the service, followed by a Masonic service. Visitation will be at 12:00 noon to 1:00p.m. prior to service.Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda L. Winningham Gordon, Clifton, TX; niece, Roxanne Gordon Holt and husband, Dale of Colleyville, TX; grandnephews and great-grandnephews; and Wanda's extended family which includes several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Mr. Gordon was a 1940 graduate of Waco High School and studied Business Administration at the National School of Business in Waco. He was active in the Waco High School Band and was a Drum Major. During his High School years Bill started a 17 year career with Interstate Theatres, beginning as an usher and obtaining the position of Assistant Manager and Treasurer of the Waco Theatre. His days working at the Theatre were interrupted by World War II.Bill served three years and six months in the U.S. Army and earned an Honorable Discharge on February 28th, 1946. He spent 18 months in the Asian-Pacific Campaign. When he returned to Waco he went back to work at the Waco Theatre. Over the next several decades people recognized Bill as the "red headed young man who had worked at the Waco Theatre." He always stopped and visited with these Waco citizens and usually knew their names!William and Wanda L. Winningham were married July 29th, 1950 by the Rev. Roy Johnson, of Asbury Methodist Church, in the home of Wanda's sister and brother-in-law, C.P. and Dorothy Downing.Their lives were spent serving together in their churches, Baylor Seniors Choir, Waco Founders Lions Club, the Mason's and Shriners Fraternity. They enjoyed traveling to England, Europe and Nova Scotia. Their favorite destination was a little log cabin next to a beautiful river in Colorado. Mr. Gordon retired from the Texas Highway Department. He was a Mason for more than 60 years and a member of the Waco Founders Lion's Club for more than 50 years. During the 1960's Bill served for five years as the Waco Baptist Area Association Brotherhood President. Bill and Wanda were members and severed in three area churches during their lifetime; 7th & James Baptist Church, Western Heights Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Clifton. Their retirement church welcomed them and ministered to Bill to his last day and continue visiting with Wanda. Each of these churches enriched the lives of William and Wanda Gordon who in turn tried to "Pass It On."Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harry Baylock Gordon and his wife Anne; his brothers-in-law, Elbert E. Winningham, Bobby C. Winningham, Bobby Bates, C.P. Downing and Joseph Cendrowski: and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Downing and Virginia Winningham.The Gordon family is very appreciative of the loving care given to our beloved Bill by the Lutheran Sunset Home, Lutheran Sunset Hospice and the doctors and nurses of Goodall-Witcher Clinic, Clifton, TX. Special thanks to Clova Gibson for her loving care and support of Bill over the years.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
