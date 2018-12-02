William H. GordonAugust 8, 1921 - November 29, 2018William (Bill) H. Gordon, 97, longtime resident of Waco, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4 at OakCrest Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Smith with the First Baptist Church of Clifton will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Wanda L. Winningham Gordon and a niece, Roxanne Holt.A full obituary is forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.