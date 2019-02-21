Wanda L. GordonAug. 16, 1929 - Feb. 15, 2019Wanda Lou Winningham Gordon, longtime resident of Waco, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Sunset Home, Clifton, Texas. Wanda was born in Waco, Texas on Aug. 16, 1929, the daughter of Julius Vernon and Mildred Lurean (Oliver) Winningham.A service for Mrs. Gordon will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Dr. Jerry Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Clifton, will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.She is survived by her sisters, Bee Cendrowski of Waco and Barbara Bates of Conway, Arkansas; and her extended family which includes several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Wanda attended Waco public schools. She and William "Bill" H. Gordon were married on July 29, 1950 by the Rev. Roy Johnson, of Asbury Methodist Church, in the home of Wanda's sister and brother-in-law, C.P. and Dorothy Downing. She retired from Texas Power and Light where she worked for many years.Wanda and Bill's lives were spent serving together in their churches, Baylor Seniors Choir, Waco Founders Lions Club, the Mason's and Shriners Fraternity. They enjoyed traveling to England, Europe, and Nova Scotia. Their favorite destination was a little log cabin next to a beautiful river in Colorado.Wanda and Bill were members and served in three area churches during their lifetime; 7th and James Baptist Church, Western Heights Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Clifton. Their retirement church welcomed them and ministered to Bill to his last day and continued visiting with Wanda until hers. Each of these churches enriched the lives of William and Wanda Gordon who in turn tried to "Pass It On."Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William "Bill" H. Gordon; parents, Julius and Lurean Winningham; brothers, Doyle Winningham, Elbert E. Winningham and wife, Virginia, and Bobby Winningham; sister, Dorothy Downing and husband, C.P.; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Bates, Joseph Cendrowski and Harry Baylock Gordon and wife, Anne.Wanda's family is very appreciative of the loving care given to her by the staff of the Lutheran Sunset Home in Clifton. Special thanks to Clova Gibson for her loving care and support of Wanda over the years.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
