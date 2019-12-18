Sue GordonJan. 30, 1932 - Dec. 10, 2019Born Myrtle Sue Lucille (Robinson) Gordon on January 30, 1932 to Ann Laura Woodruff and David Earl Robinson. Not even her given name would define who she would become. Sue persevered over many difficult obstacles that arose in her life's path with sheer strength and determination. She was the mother of three sons who also exude her strength and unique outgoing personality. Sue traveled the world, experiencing things many of us only ever dream about, then returned to Waco as an entrepreneur. She was known in the community for her businesses: Little Spot, Sue's #1 and Sue's #2. She was known and loved by many. To her, many of her loyal customers were family whom she loved dearly.Sue passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:49 a.m., surrounded by her family.She is survived by the children and grandchildren who brought her so much joy. Children: Jimmy Don Dove and wife, Frances, of Bossier City, LA, Bennie Lloyd Dove and wife, Kathy, of Many, LA, and Michael Gene Dove and wife, Bethea, of Waco; grandchildren: Tara Ortiz of Dallas, Carla Ebert of Marthaville, LA, Kristina Dove and Travis Dove-both of Waco; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Niswanger of Robinson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.Sue was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Eugene, Doug and Joe Robinson; and two grandchildren: Toni Lynn Dove and Trinity Neal Dove.A celebration of Sue's life is TBA."When you bow down before the Lord and admit your dependence on Him, He will lift you up and give you honor" James 4:10
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Waco drug dealer absent for trial, sentenced to life in prison
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.