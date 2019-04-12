Isa GordonJuly 29, 1929 - April 8, 2019Services for Mrs. Isa Dell Gordon will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, at Living Word COGIC, Waco, with Supt. Gilbert Gillum officiating and The Rev. Ivan Gordon, eulogist. Littles-WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.