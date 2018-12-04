Sam GoolsbyApr. 5, 1929 - Dec. 3, 2018Sam Goolsby passed away Monday morning, December 3, 2018, at the age of 89. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday December 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr.Mr. Goolsby was born April 5, 1929, in Morehouse, Missouri, the son of the late S.L. and Eula (Cline) Goolsby where he was a 1947 graduate of Morehouse High School. He continued his education at S.E. Missouri State University and earned a degree in Agriculture Science from the University of Missouri in 1956. For several years, he served his country in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 6, 1957, he married Patricia Sue Shoemaker in Des Moines, Iowa. After 57 years of marriage, she preceded him in death April 8, 2015.He was employed by several companies to include Southwest Spray and Chemicals, Teneco Oil, C.B.K. Industry, W.W.R. Investments and American Plant Food. He later was owner and C.E.O. of Trend Products.Throughout his life, he enjoyed the Confederate Air Force, reading, hunting, fishing and was a member of the Waco Pipe Smoking Club.He was a member of the American Agronomy Society and one of many people who founded the Blackland Income Growth meetings.Survivors include two sons, Mark Goolsby and wife, Kimberly, Sean Goolsby and wife, Stefany; four grandchildren, Brooke Goolsby, Garrett Goolsby, Gracyn Goolsby and Graham Goolsby.The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Providence I.C.U., Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice for their excellent care of Sam. They also appreciate his many friends at The Coffee Shop in McGregor where he enjoyed eating and visiting.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
