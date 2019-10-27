Leslie GoolsbeeJan. 8, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2019Leslie Doyle Goolsbee, 89, of Waco, died Friday, October 4, 2019 in Waco.A celebration of Leslie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 6328 N. Gholson Rd., Waco, with the Rev. Charles Howard officiating.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

