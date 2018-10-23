Travis M. GoodwinAug. 11, 1947 - Oct. 19, 2018Travis Melvin "Butch" Goodwin, 71, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. in Waco. The funeral will follow at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, in the gym at Oglesby ISD, 120 College St. Oglesby TX 76561. Burial will follow at Eagle Springs Cemetery.Butch was born in Gatesville Texas, Coryell County, August 11, 1947, to Travis Melvin "Tab" Goodwin and Lillie Mae Newman. He had five siblings, Joann, John, Joe, Jerry and Mayetta.He married Cindy Painter and there were two daughters from this union,Tina and Tracey.He later married Becky Bailey upon which time he acquired a step-son, Curt Bailey. Butch spent his early years in construction as an iron worker and truck driver for Goodwin Construction. His later years were spent in maintenance for Oglesby ISD. He dearly loved his time there, as well the kids that have passed through those halls for the last 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Lillie Mae; daughter, Tina; sister, Joann; and his brother, Joe Pitts.Butch is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Tracey; step-son, Curt Bailey; brother, John and Jerry; and sister, Mayetta. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Everyone that knew Butch Goodwin will miss him dearly. Rest in peace.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
