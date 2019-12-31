Jack GoodwinJuly 7, 1930 - Dec. 29, 2019Jack Perry Goodwin, Korean POW and founder of North Waco Tropical Fish, died peacefully at his home Sunday, December 29, at the age of 89.Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 op.m., Thursday, January 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, a private family burial will happen at a later date.Jack was one of the first American soldiers to enter the Korean war as part of Task Force Smith. He was taken prisoner on July 5, 1950. He spent 38 months in captivity before returning home. Sadly nearly 60% of the soldiers taken prisoner never returned home. There is now only 32 survivors alive today. Jack was the historian for the Task Force Smith survivors group and helped countless families in obtaining information about their loved ones, many of whom never came home. He did countless interviews about his captivity and returned two times to Korea to visit a museum Honoring Task Force Smith.Jack returned from captivity to come home to the love of his life, Violet Ellen Hoare. They soon married, started a family and started North Waco Tropical Fish in 1964 which is still in operation with four generations having worked there.Violet suffered a severe stroke and Jack devoted decades of his life to taking care of her. They would wear the same shirts and many people would notice them when they were out together.Upon Violet's passing in 2014, Jack enjoyed the company of his family, including three great-grandchildren. Unfortunately, he wont be here to welcome his fourth great grandchild due in January.Jack is survived by his daughter, Sue Goodwin; husband, Neal Libak; two granddaughters, Samantha and husband, Shawn Linafelter, and Morgan and husband, Cody Brown; two great-granddaughters, Brinna and Chloe; one great-grandson, Parker, and soon to arrive, Hudson. He is also survived by his brother, Horace Lee Goodwin and sister, Betty Barnes.Tell Mawmaw we love her! One and One forever!
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
5:00PM-6:30PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
