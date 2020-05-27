Thomas Eldon Goodrich, III
Feb. 26, 1953 - May 24, 2020
Thomas Eldon Goodrich, III went home to the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2020 in Waco, Texas.
Tommy was born on February 26, 1953 in Marlin, Texas, where he lived for forty-three years until he relocated to Lorena, Texas. Tommy attended the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Acacia and earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and where he met and married the love of his life. Kay and Tommy returned to Marlin, and he began his long career as a third-generation owner of his family business, Sanitarium Drug Store. In this capacity, Tommy became not only the pharmacist to many, but also a friend, a counselor, and a faithful supporter of his town and of its people. He also served for many years as the Pharmacist-in-Charge at Falls Community Hospital.
Tommy loved life, and he lived his intentionally. He was a devoted husband to Kay and a dedicated father to Matt and Katy. He became an expert at whatever stage he found himself: little league coach, recital attendee, Theta dad, hunting instructor, fishing buddy, and most lovingly, a grandfather - Bub loved his girls! He was passionate about his travels, his "hobby of the month," his landscaping and gardening projects, his culinary experiments, his Marlin supper club adventures, and his chips and salsa. Tommy will be remembered as a lover of Longhorn football, Orangebloods, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, and a cold beer. Recent years found him in his favorite role as he and Kay became lake enthusiasts. Afternoons in the pool, on the porch, or in the boat became his most peaceful and beloved activity, and the family plans a private celebration of his life at this very spot.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Eldon Goodrich, Jr. and Elizabeth Brown Goodrich; and by his nephew, Parker Jensen.
Left to cherish his memory and his legacy are his beloved wife of 44 years, Kay Murphy Goodrich; his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Heather Goodrich; his granddaughters, Caroline and Lily Goodrich; and his daughter, Katy Goodrich. Tommy also leaves his sister, Ann and her husband, Randy Sitton, their son, Andy and his family; and Kay's sister and her husband, Karen and Greg Jensen, their daughter, Elizabeth Gittemeier and her family. He also leaves an extended family and many friends who are left with fond memories of a good and noble man.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CASA of McLennan County, 1208 N. 5th St., Waco, TX 76707 or to the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
