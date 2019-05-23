Thomas Luther GoodnightMay 20, 1936 - May 18, 2019Thomas "Tom" Luther Goodnight, age 82, died at home Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Caldwell, Texas. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Phillips & Luckey. Burial will immediately follow at Masonic Cemetery in Caldwell, Texas.Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home404 W. Buck St.Caldwell, Texas 77836(979) 567-3232Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

