Jane GoodeMarch 25, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2018Elizabeth "Jane" Anderson Goode died peacefully on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after a lengthy illness. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 13, in the First Baptist Church Chapel, with Matt Snowden and Alan Lefever co-officiating. Lunch and visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall.Jane was born, March 25, 1930, in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, to R.O. and Dannie Anderson. When she was 14, the family moved to Little Rock so she could attend Central High School. Jane joined the youth group at Immanuel Baptist Church, under the pastorate of W.O. Vaught, where she made many lifelong friends. She attended Hendrix College, where she was a third generation graduate in 1951. As only a handful of Baptists attended this small Methodist school, Jane and Clement were destined to meet. Following their wedding on August 19, 1952, they moved to Nashville where Clement attended Vanderbilt, and Jane worked in the Open Windows Department at the Baptist Sunday School Board.In 1957, they moved to Waco where Jane taught elementary school for a brief time before teaching freshman English at Baylor. When Sara and Robert were born, Jane became a homemaker, dedicating her life to her family, Baylor, and First Baptist Church. Jane had leadership roles in both PTA and Scouts throughout Sara and Robert's childhood. She was a member and past president of Baylor Round Table, a sponsor of the PALs (Chi Omega) sorority, an active participant in a faculty supper club, and hostess to thousands of Baylor students who passed through her home over the years. In addition, Jane, along with her family, participated in the Baylor Faculty Exchange Program with Seinan Gaukuin University in Fukuoka, Japan, from 1972-1973. At church Jane volunteered as secretary of several children's Sunday School classes, was a sponsor of the College Training Union, and was a member of a long-running book club. Jane was an extremely selfless person who always put others first. She quietly worked behind the scenes at many events to make sure that they were successful.Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clement Goode; daughter, Sara Goode Lefever and husband, Alan, of Waco; and son, Robert Goode, of Seattle, Washington. In addition, Jane was especially close to Clement's extended family in Birmingham, Alabama.The family is eternally grateful to her loving caregiver, Maria Varela, and her family, as well as Susie Pursley, Brenda Thompson, Bluebonnet Hospice, and Dr. Singh at the McClinton Cancer Center.Memorials may be made to the Goode Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at Baylor University, Baylor Gift Office, One Bear Place #97050, Waco TX 76798.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
