Frankie I. Gonzalez
Jan. 18, 2018 - June 1, 2020
The Mass of Christian Burial for Frankie Isaiah Villalon Gonzalez was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Rev. J. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Burial followed at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation was held 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 8, with Prayer and Rosary services at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Frankie's family requested that his services be private. The family expresses their gratitude for the support received by the community. A very special word of appreciation to the Waco Police Department for all their care and concern, to Wolfe Florist and Reed's Flower for their beautiful floral tributes, the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department, and to Mr. Rudy Cantu for the outstanding artwork on Frankie's casket. Blessings and goodwill to all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.