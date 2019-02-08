Julia A. GonzalesMarch 16, 1928 - Feb. 5, 2019Julia Alvarez Gonzales, of Waco, passed in peace at the age of 90. Born March 16, 1928 in Mexia, Texas, she passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.She was preceded in death by her father, Luz Alvarez; mother, Dolores Alvarez; husband, Epifanio Gonzales, and two children, Josie and Frankie Gonzales of Taylor Texas. Julia is survived by nine children, Edward and Helen Gonzales of Seattle, Washington, Amelia Gonzales of Austin, Texas, Marie and Eloy Alderete of Taylor Texas, Raymond and Mildred Gonzales of Waco, Texas, Joe and Mary Gonzales of Waco, Texas, Heladio and Connie Gonzales of Dallas, Texas, Lewis Gonzales of Irving, Texas, Irene and Jesse Tovar of Grand Prairie Texas, and Diana and Paul Torres of Waco, Texas; 33 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.Visitation services will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with the Rosary at 7 pm by Deacon Jesse Garza.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 9, at St. Frances Catholic Church, 315 Jefferson Ave, with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S IH 35 Waco, TX 76706.You may sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.