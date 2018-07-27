Henry Gonzales, Jr.March 21, 1930 - July 25, 2018Henry Gonzales, Jr., was called home by his Lord, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 28, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church on the Brazos, with Father Eduardo Jazo officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Henry was born, March 21, 1930, in Waco, Texas, to Henry and Crecencia Gonzales. He was a devoted member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where he served as a member of the Guadalupanas, Holy Name Society, and Cursillistas. He was also a member of Waco Missions.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Gonzales; son, Albert Gonzales; two sisters, Beatrice Rodriguez and Irene Barrientez; and brother, Richard Gonzales.He is survived by three sons, Henry and wife, Aracely, of Waco, Mark and wife, Carol, of Waco and Martin and wife, Diane, of Arlington; two daughters, Helen Morales and Carol Salcedo, of Waco; seven brothers, Alfred, Joe, Pete, Robert, Charles, Steve and Paul Gonzales; four sisters, Carol Romero, Geneva Bergemann, Mary Louise Gonzalez and Dorothy Gonzales; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Roman Guajardo, Roman Morales, Joel Cadena, Justin Dunlap, Albert Gonzales Jr., Luis Rodarte and Henry Gonzalez.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.