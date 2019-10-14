Gladys R. GonzalesAug. 12, 1944 - Oct. 12, 2019Gladys R. Gonzales, 75, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery next to her husband, Humberto Gonzales.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

