Catarina Gonzales July 24, 1957 - May 11, 2020 Catarina Gonzales, 62, of Bellmead, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Burial will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at the Funeral Home, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Catarina, also known as "China" to her family, was born July 24, 1957 to Apolonio and Catarina De Los Santos in Lubbock, Texas. She moved to Waco, where she spent most of her life, and then to Bellmead. Catarina was married to Robert Gonzales, spending 28 years together. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gonzales of Bellmead; daughters, Gloria Navarro and husband, Jason Vieregge of Waco, Andrea Pina and husband, Jason Pina of Axtell; sons, Simon Navarro Fajardo and husband, Joe Fajardo of San Antonio, David Navarro of Bellmead; as well as thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren that she loved very much. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice nurses Trish, Heather, Miranda and Becky, along with cousin Diane Rios for their compassionate care during this time. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
May 14
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
May 15
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
