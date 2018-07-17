Nick GomezDecember 6, 1933 - July 13, 2018Reverend Nick Gomez, age 84, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 in Waco, Texas. There will be a special celebration service 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, at New Covenant Life Church, 304 Main Street, McGregor, with Rev. Jessie Guerrero officiating. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 20, at Cole Funeral Home, with Rev. Rudy Gutierrez officiating. Burial will follow in Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 19, at the funeral home. Nick was born, December 6, 1933, to Juan Rodriguez and Estolia (Flores) Gomez in Coolidge, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Oglesby. Nick had 28 years of ministry as an Evangelist, and was instrumental in establishing churches in throughout Texas. Nick enjoyed writing songs and sharing the gospel through his music. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family.Nick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josephine Gomez; grandson, Winston Clay Coffey; granddaughter, Roxanne Montoya; sisters, Elvira Gomez Olivarez, Dolores Gomez Carillio, Carmen Gomez Gonzales, Janie Gomez Rodriguez, Margie Gomez Ortega, and Catarina Gomez Marquez.Survivors include his sons, Ricky Gomez, Tony Gomez, Mike Gomez, Joe Gomez, Ricky Henry Gomez, Nick Gomez Jr., Christopher Arechigo; daughters, Norma Gomez, Irma Marie Kasting and husband, Chance, and Dolores Gomez, Mary Montoya, Angie Molina and husband, Molina, Stella Fuentes and husband, Joe; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Gomez Contreas, Rosie Gomez Flores, Linda Gomez Romos, and Terry Gomez LedesmaSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
