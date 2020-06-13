Deloris Davis Goldsmith
November 18, 1931 - June 9, 2020
Deloris Jean (Davis) Goldsmith entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m., Monday, June 15, also at OakCrest Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Deloris was born November 18, 1931 in Fairfield, TX, the secondborn daughter of the late William Eugene and Evalena (Cannon) Davis. She grew up in Fairfield, Texas, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart and was blessed with a son, Wendell Blake, in 1955. While she relished being a parent, she also yearned for something more. Deloris was a beautiful young woman with an adventurous and generous spirit, so when Blake was old enough to begin school, she too decided to pursue higher education. First by attending Baylor University, graduating in 1965, and then the New York School of Interior Design, graduating in 1970. Her love of interior design was most apparent in her home, her surroundings and to those closest to her. Professionally, she began her career by working at State Farm Insurance Company. This was followed by many years working for, and ultimately retiring from, the Texas Department of Highways and Transportation. She often fondly referred to herself and her colleagues as members of the "Road & Bridge Gang".
Deloris had a passion for community service. She was a member of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Waco, TX. She also enjoyed many years as an active member of the Lions Club of Waco's and was committed to their mission and vision. She held an executive position within the organization and served on various committees throughout the years. Following retirement, she continued her support, maintaining an active membership most of her adult life.
When thinking of Deloris, many fine qualities come immediately to mind. "Devotion", because of her love for God, family and friends; "Generosity", because there was nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved; "Fun-Loving", because of her wit and wonderful sense of humor; and "Sophistication", because she was beautiful, presenting herself with grace and professionalism in all her endeavors.
It was during the 1980s that she met the love of her life, Robert Lee Goldsmith. They married on May 20, 1987, and celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2017. Deloris and Robert remained devoted to one another until his passing later that same year. Deloris took great joy in time spent with her sisters, nieces and nephews. She truly shined most when spending time with children. Her devotion to her family, especially her husband, Robert, and her baby sister, Donna Lynn, was absolute and second only to her love for God. When asked of her family to share a biblical verse that came readily to mind when thinking of Deloris, they chose: "Don't just pretend to love others. Really love them… Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other." Romans 12:9-10 NLT. They felt this verse was representative of her love for others. Deloris, better known to her family as "Dee Dee", will be greatly missed and will remain forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, William Eugene and Evalena (Cannon) Davis; her husband, Robert Lee Goldsmith; her son, Wendell Blake Stroud; her sister, Margie Nell Mullen and husband, Deward; her sister, Joline Rochell and husband, Jeff; her brother-in-law, Larry Ritter; and her daughter-in-law, Penny K Pierce-Stroud.
Deloris is survived by her sister, Donna Lynn Ritter; her children, Michael Keith Goldsmith and wife, Ann; Sheryl Lynn (Goldsmith) Bartlett and husband, Scott; Ruthann (Goldsmith) Matus and husband, Thomas; Troy Carter Goldsmith and wife, Velia; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a number of close friends.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff and professionals of Visiting Angels, The Atrium of Bellmead, and Bluebonnet Hospice for their assistance and guidance.
