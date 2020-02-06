Emma Jean GoldenApril 20, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2020Emma Jean Golden of Austin, previously of Waco, passed away early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at the age of 83. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Emma will be in state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, prior to the graveside service.Emma was born April 20, 1936, in Itasca, Texas, to Hollis Mabe and Flora Mae Mabe. She graduated from Bynum High School in 1954. After graduation she worked for Baylor Scott and White for 15 years and was honored with an Employee of the Month award. She married Bill Golden in 1964, and they had 48 happy years together, until he passed away in 2012. Her hobbies included cooking, interior decorating, gardening, and traveling in their travel trailer. They also enjoyed trips to England and Hawaii.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.She is survived by her sister, Shirley Pitts of Austin; three stepdaughters, Cathy Rose, and husband, Bill, of Kingsland; Nan Loman, and husband, Joe, of Arkansas; and Susan Unsworth, and husband, John, of Fort Worth; one niece, Lisa Thieme, and husband, Monte, and their three children, Dillon, Colby and Dakota; one nephew, Keith Walker; and her beloved dog, Sadie.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Golden, Emma Jean
Service information
Feb 7
Graveside
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
