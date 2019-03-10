Curtis GohlkeFeb. 4, 1934 - March 5, 2019Curtis H. Gohlke, age 85, of Coryell City, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Clifton, TX, surrounded by his family. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home.Curtis was born on February 4, 1934, in Coryell City, to the late Walter and Olga Neuman Gohlke. He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City on March 4, 1934 and confirmed in his faith on May 23, 1948. Curtis was an active and lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church. He served on the council committee numerous years, served on the Sunday school committee, and helped with the Cemetery Association. He served as President of Council and Sunday school superintendent.Curtis attended schools in Crawford, Coryell City and Gatesville, graduating from Gatesville in 1951. After graduation, he worked for local farms in his community, as well as alongside his Dad on the family farm. Curtis married Elsie Richter on December 14, 1955 at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City. They enjoyed 63 years together. Curtis was drafted into the United States Army on May 24, 1956. After boot camp, he was station at Carrizozo, New Mexico. He was also stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Polk, Louisiana and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was honorably discharged from the Army in August of 1962. He was called back to active duty in May of 1968 and released from active duty again in April of 1969 and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Texas. In addition to his army career, he also worked for M.A.T.E.S. in North Fort Hood. He started with M.A.T.E.S. as a mechanic and retired as an inspector. He retired with 31 years of service in August of 1989.In his community, Curtis worked for the Coryell City Water Supply District, serving as Board President for 30 years. Curtis was able to continue his passion and farm until 2015, retiring at the age of 81.Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Kellerman and husband, Fred; and son, Michael Gohlke.Curtis is survived by his wife, Elsie; brother, Robert Gohlke and wife, Sarah; daughter, Cindy Bone; sons, Richard Gohlke and wife, Donna, Randy Gohlke and wife, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Preston Gohlke and wife, Laura, Garrett Gohlke and wife, Kayla, Jordan Bone, Kendall Hamel and husband, Josh, Nikki Harris and husband Matt, and Shauna Arnold and husband, Logan; and nine great-grandchildren, to include one due in April; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528, the Coryell City/Osage Volunteer Fire Department, 301 CR 255, Gatesville, Texas 76528 or an organization/charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
