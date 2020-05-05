James Cecil "J.C." Goff July 25, 1931 - May 2, 2020 James Cecil "J. C." Goff, Jr., 88, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, in McGregor Cemetery, with David Echols officiating. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. J. C. was born on July 25, 1931, in Moody, Texas, to James Cecil Goff, Sr. and Lucy Edna Hill Goff. He grew up in Moody and McGregor and married Geneva Ferrell on June 1, 1952 in McGregor. J.C. was a farmer and after retirement he drove a school bus for McGregor ISD. He adored the children and employees of the McGregor ISD. J.C. was a lifelong member of the McGregor Church of Christ, a current member of the Moody Church of Christ, and he loved his church family. J. C. had a fondness for old black and white westerns, tractors, fiddle music, and drinking coffee at the bank. He enjoyed working at Providence Rehab and spending time with all his friends. J.C. was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Preceding James in death was wife, Geneva Goff; parents, James, Sr. and Lucy Goff; brother, Merle Goff; and sister, Delores Faye Bigony. Survivors include sons, David Goff and wife, Sharon, Jerry Goff, Alex Goff and wife, Karen; grandchildren, John Goff and wife, Jodi, Jeffrey Goff, Staci Bottoms and husband, Tim, Jerimy Goff, Audrie Tice and husband, Donnie, Jennifer Goff, Meghan Harvey and husband, Cody, Brazos Skipper and wife, Jodi, Whitney Skipper; and 22 great grandchildren. Donations may be made to Moody Church of Christ or Bluebonnet Hospice.

