John GodbySept. 26, 1919 - Sept. 1, 2018John Carrington Godby passed away, Saturday, September 1, 2018, in Waco. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 6, at Waco Memorial Park with his son, Craig Godby, and Rev. Gaylan Turner officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 5, at Clifton Funeral Home in Clifton.J.C. was born in Caldwell, Texas, September 26, 1919, to Enoch Paul and Mary Myrtle (Carrington) Godby. During and after World War II, he served multiple tours of duty with the Army Corps of Engineers as a demolition expert, including time in Germany.On March 24, 1950, he and Ruby Dansby were united in marriage in Caldwell. The couple eventually settled in Valley Mills and he was employed as a carpenter for both Baylor University and Waco ISD for a number of years. J.C. was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Valley Mills.Preceding him in death were two brothers, sister, and three grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruby Godby of Valley Mills; five children, Janis Carol Morgan of New Braunfels, Randall C. Bradshaw and wife, Shirley, of Speegleville, Craig Godby and wife. Brenda, of Valley Mills, Judy Wittmer and husband, Jerry, of Valley Mills, and Michael Godby and wife, Shirley, of Speegleville; brother, Jerry Godby and wife, Nell, of Clifton; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Hope Ministries; 407 Avenue C; Valley Mills, TX 76689. Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
