Andrew Clarence GoadOct. 9, 1939 - Aug. 24, 2018Andrew Clarence Goad, 78, of Richardson, Texas, passed away on August 24, 2018 in Plano, Texas. Andy was born in Waco, Texas to Edgar and Ruby Goad on October 9, 1939. He graduated from Waco High in 1957. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command. Andy married Nancy Sue Miller on January 1, 1965 in Waco, Texas. He attended Baylor University, and worked at the U.S Post Office and retired as Postmaster of Blanco, Texas.Andy is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Lewis Goad.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Richard and his wife, Joelle, and Lee and his wife, Rebecka; brother, Luther and his wife, Helen; and grandchildren, Adam Goad, Darius Goad, and William Galbreath.A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dallas - Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

