Augusta GlynnJuly 15, 1923 - Dec. 30, 2019Augusta Glynn passed away December 30, 2019. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be at Doris Miller. Rosary will be at 7 pm, Friday, Jan. 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Augusta Glynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries