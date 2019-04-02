Mary GlazeJan. 3, 1922 - March 30, 2019Mary Lee Glaze, 97, of Lorena, went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family at home, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. An interment will be 3:00 p.m. at Greenbriar Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

