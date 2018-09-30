Preston S. GlassMay 4, 1992 - Sept. 27, 2018Preston Scott Glass, 26, of Woodway, passed away, Thursday, September 27, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Rob Dubois' officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 1, at the funeral home.Preston was born, May 4, 1992, in Mobile, Alabama, to Karri Hile and William Glass, Jr. From a young age, Preston loved the farm life, especially the equipment and animals. He was a hard worker and was a crane operator at Wales Crane and Rigging. While living in Fairhope, Alabama, Preston was a volunteer fireman. When he moved to Texas, he joined the Citizens Police Academy in Hewitt, TX. He loved spending time with his family and friends, boating, motocross, four-wheeling, hunting, floating in the pool, Donald Trump, and the 2nd Amendment Right. He also loved eating pizza and drinking beer while barbequing, just as long as there were no onions in his food. He hated onions. One of his favorite places was the beach and on July 21, 2018, Preston married Kelsey Enell Koss in a beach wedding. They lived a fairytale. He loved her more than life itself.Preston was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debra Hile.Preston is survived by his wife, Kelsey Koss Glass; mother, Karri Herring and husband, Scott; father William Glass, Jr., and wife, Tanea Banken-Glass; brother, Tyler Glass; sister, Ma Kenzi Glass; mother and father-in-law, Cynthia and Paul Koss; grandparents, Mary and Bill Glass, Allen and Sharon Hile, and Ty and Sue Herring; aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of friends; and his three dogs, Buckle, Canton, and Yeti; along with his 17 horses and 15 cows.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.