Charles Glenn GlassSept. 5, 1965 - Oct. 22, 2019Charles Glenn Glass, 54, of China Spring, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 28, at the funeral home.Charles was born September 5, 1965, in Waco, TX, to Charles and Mary Glass. He loved to watch sports on TV, especially golf and football. He also enjoyed fishing.Charles was preceded in death by his father; step-father, James Miller; and sister, Lisa Glass.He is survived by his mother, Mary Miller; niece, Virgie Danielle Glass, many aunts, uncles and cousins and his Rock Creek Church family.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

