Michael Ray GlaesmannJanuary 17, 1960 - October 22, 2019Michael Ray Glaesmann, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in Robinson Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with the Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at the funeral home.Michael was born January 17, 1960, in Waco, TX, to Robert H. and Louise (Gaskamp) Glaesmann. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He attended Robinson High School with the class of 1979. Michael worked at HEB, Fleetwood Homes, and Cameron Mills before becoming disabled. He battled diabetes for many years. Michael loved to hunt, target practice with his nephews and he loved to fish. He was a classic and drag car enthusiast.Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert Glaesmann.He is survived by his mother, Louise Glaesmann; brother, Gary Glaesmann and wife, Jo, of West, TX; sister, Brenda Robinson and husband, Rod, of Moody, TX; nephews, Brandon, Blake, Bryce Glaesmann, and Aaron Robinson; niece, Ashley Brazell; several great-nieces and nephews; along with his two life-long best friends, Dale Olson and David Williamson.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

