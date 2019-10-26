Michael Ray GlaesmannJanuary 17, 1960 - October 22, 2019Michael Ray Glaesmann, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in Robinson Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with the Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at the funeral home.Michael was born January 17, 1960, in Waco, TX, to Robert H. and Louise (Gaskamp) Glaesmann. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He attended Robinson High School with the class of 1979. Michael worked at HEB, Fleetwood Homes, and Cameron Mills before becoming disabled. He battled diabetes for many years. Michael loved to hunt, target practice with his nephews and he loved to fish. He was a classic and drag car enthusiast.Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert Glaesmann.He is survived by his mother, Louise Glaesmann; brother, Gary Glaesmann and wife, Jo, of West, TX; sister, Brenda Robinson and husband, Rod, of Moody, TX; nephews, Brandon, Blake, Bryce Glaesmann, and Aaron Robinson; niece, Ashley Brazell; several great-nieces and nephews; along with his two life-long best friends, Dale Olson and David Williamson.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Not guilty by reason of insanity ruling likely for man charged in violent killing of AT&T worker
-
Less than two months into job, Waco ISD superintendent demotes administrators
-
Police: Fake federal officer jailed after bogus 'arrest'
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 8 football
-
Jamaican restaurant in the works for Waco
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.