Gary Lee GimlenJuly 03, 1948 - Oct. 30, 2019Gary Lee Gimlen, 71, of Waco, passed away on October 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Full obituary pending.

