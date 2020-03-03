T. R. GilmoreApril 29, 1933 - March 1, 2020T.R. Gilmore, 86, of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. Services with Military Honors will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Blackshear officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.Mr. Gilmore was born April 29, 1933, in Temple, Tx. He fearlessly served in the U.S. Air Force. After an honorable discharge, he worked at the Katy Railroad. Afterwards he began his lifelong career as the Rainbow Bread manager.Mr. Gilmore is joined in heaven by his wife, Delene Gilmore; his parents, Richard and Marie Gilmore; and his brother, Wendel L. Gilmore.He is survived by his wife, Margo Gilmore; daughters, Debra Ray and husband Richard, of Waco, Vickie Ayers and husband Dennis, of Hewitt, Pamela Poston and husband Ron, of Valley Mills, and Connie Gilmore-McDugal of Bellmead; son, Steve Gilmore and wife Denise, of Tokio; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Provence, Michael, Scotty, James and John Ray, Justin, Jacob and Jeffrey Poston, and Steven and Dustin Gilmore. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Tiffany Keel and Courtney Gilmore.Special thanks to the ICU nurses and especially the Providence Hospice Place nurses who gave him so much care, respect, love and compassion in his final days.Memorials may be made to the cats of the Waco Humane Society, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706 or Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger, Waco, TX 76710.Sign the Guest Book and view his Memorial Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
