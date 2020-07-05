Reba Gilmore August 9, 1931 - July 1, 2020 Reba Gilmore passed away July 1, 2020. Live streaming will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, on the FB page of Melvin Petty. Viewing is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 6, at funeral home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Reba Gilmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries