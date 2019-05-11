Billy Ray GilmerMarch 22, 1932 - May 8, 2019Billy Ray Gilmer, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sodalis Waco Memory Care. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.Billy Ray was born March 22, 1932, in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Lancaster High School, he entered the Air Force and later played football at Arlington State College. He ultimately received his Bachelor's degree in geology from The University of Texas at Austin.A devoted husband and father, Bill always worked hard for his family -- from selling homes in Arlington to working at KTBC in Austin with Lady Bird Johnson, both while in attending school. He worked for Motorola as a national sales manager for 35 years, based both in Dallas and Chicago, equipping businesses, governments, and first responders across the country with radio systems. He was instrumental in providing communication systems to President Johnson's Western White House and for Secret Service communication at UT for LBJ's daughter.Bill and Linda married in November 1970, each coming with two children from a previous marriage, Bill – Laura and Betsy, and Linda – Leanne and Scott. In 1975, their son, Michael, was born. Bill enjoyed his kids' and grandkids' activities, even serving as a fun and popular Little League baseball announcer. He loved photography, travel and rock hunting with his family.While a member of First Baptist Church Carrollton, Bill joyfully and faithfully served as a greeter, usher, Sunday school teacher, and committee member. While in Waco, he was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John Harold and Ruby Faye Gilmer; and his granddaughter, Lila Gilmer.Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; and his five children and their spouses, daughter, Laura Robles and husband, Michael, of Fulshear; daughter, Betsy Morand and husband, Tim, of Fort Worth; daughter, Leanne Beardsley and husband, David, of Keller; son, Scott Tiner and wife, Louanne, of Fort Worth; and son, Michael Gilmer and wife, Summer, of China Spring. Papa is also survived by his 16 grandchildren, Josh, Emily, Matthew, Shane, Noël, Brooke, Kalee, Kaleb, Kyle, Jared, Heather, Lacey, Sam, Brynn, Norah, and Allie; and his nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
