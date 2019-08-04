Wanda GilliamNov. 17, 1953 - July 28, 2019Wanda Gilliam, 65, of Hillsboro, died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the presence of her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard; daughter, Lindsey Wells and husband, Michael; son, Shelby; granddaughters, Ashleigh Wells and Emma Huddleston; and sister, Mary Helen Emler. At her request, there will be no service.The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Waco ICU and Providence Hospice Waco for serving Wanda and her family with dignity and respect.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

