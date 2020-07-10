Patti Gilley April 18, 1942 - July 8, 2020 Patti (Pat) Jean Gilley went to her eternal home on Wednesday July 8th 2020. Pat was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 18, 1942. She moved to Texas in 1975 with her first husband Billy Dean Walker. She owned Gilley's Café in the early 80's and embarked on her modeling career in the late 90's. Pat was preceded in death by brother, Corky Fitch; mother, Ruth Granillo; father, Jack Capper; husbands, Billy Dean Walker, Billy Joe Gilley; companion, Sonny Spencer; and best friend, Ardis Daniel (Ardie). Pat is survived by sister, Wanda Black; daughter, Christole Contreras and husband, Andy Contreras; son, Randy Walker and girlfriend, Tammy Woodard; son, Billy Walker; grandchildren, Jennifer Weir, Christopher Walker, Jessica Walker, Randi Michelle Walker, Amy Walker, several nieces and nephews, many great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Special thanks to Wesley Wood nursing home, Oak unit and Magnolia unit for her special care, and to nurse Krystel Habiger with Amedisys hospice care. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
