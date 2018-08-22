Lee Robert GillOct. 2. 1942 - Aug. 8, 2018Lee Robert Gill, passed away, Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Little Tehuacana CemeteryDorsey Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

