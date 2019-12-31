Dorothy GillSeptember 19, 1919 - December 25, 2019Dorothy Lauree Hobbs Gill, 100, of Waco, Texas and Del City, Oklahoma, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, in the company of her family. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 30, at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Midwest City, Oklahoma with The Rev. Susan Ross officiating. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 2, at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St. McGregor, Texas 76657, with The Rev. Bo Blakey officiating. Friends and family are welcome at either service.Mrs. Gill was born September 19, 1919, in Monticello, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Albert Alonzo and Lillie Ora (Stephenson) Hobbs and had four sisters and a brother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening. She loved her extended family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was dear to many people whom she befriended with her gentle ways in her daily life.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Howard Gill; siblings; and granddaughter, Susan.She is survived by her son, Dennis and wife, Opal Lee, of Los Alamos, New Mexico; grandsons, John and wife, Hilary, and David and wife, Lynn; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, James and Julie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their sincere love and gratitude to their Lord Jesus for his kind mercy, Dr. Todd Blattman, the staff of Providence Hospice, and the kind caregiving of Claudia Cruz and Brandy Padgett.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to the Methodist Children's Home in Waco.
Gill, Dorothy
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Gill, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First United Methodist Church of McGregor
500 South Madison St
McGregor, TX 76657
500 South Madison St
McGregor, TX 76657
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.