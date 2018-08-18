Frances GilhamDec. 23, 1928 - Aug. 15, 2018Frances Gilham, 89, of Hewitt, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Pastor Roger Huff will officiate, and burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 19, at the funeral home.Frances was born, December 23, 1928, to Frank and Grace Stewart in Henryetta, OK. On February 4, 1945, she married Thomas Gilham. She was an honor graduate from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with her degree in education. She taught English at the high school and junior college level for 40 years, finishing her career at MCC.She enjoyed collecting antique dishes, Depression glass and Hummel figurines. She was an avid reader and loved working crossword puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher.Frances was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, David Nollenberger.Frances is survived by her children, Jean Nollenberger, Tom Gilham, Jr. and wife, Cathy, Jim Gilham and Andy Ruiz, and Mark Gilham and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Beth, Brian and Dustin, Holly and Hannah, and Chris and Cody; along with great-grandchildren, David, Alison, and Abigail, Delilah, Eden, Jacob, Cooper, and Abel, Grant, Owen and Hudson.The family would like to give a special thanks to her many caregivers and Providence Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frances' name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or the charity of your choice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.