Stanford Lilburn GilesFeb. 21, 1941 - Nov. 24, 2019Stanford Lilburn Giles, 78, of Hewitt, peacefully passed Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.A celebration of Stan's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road, in Woodway with full military honors. A reception will follow the service. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate a well-lived life.Stan was born the second of six children in Crabtree, Arkansas to parents Frank and Amanda Giles. Stan was literally larger than life at 6'5" with an outgoing personality and a mischievous sense of humor to match. He met the love of his life, Hilda Tajbel, while both worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Missouri. They married on September 17, 1960, and became a family with the births of Stan, Sonja and Gregg. Stan and Hilda spent 57 years together until her passing in January 2018.Stan proudly served in the U.S. Army for 23 years in many roles, retiring as a First Sergeant in 1983. His tenacity in the face of chronic health issues throughout his life inspired many and he tenaciously lived a robust life despite those issues, without complaint.Stan's kids, his pride and joy, carry on his legacy-- Stan and Kim Giles of Hewitt; Sonja and Tim Childress of Axtell; Gregg and Eunice Giles of San Francisco; grandchildren, Caleb (and Rachel) Childress of Waco, Chelsea (and Lewis) Marshall of Axtell, and Alex (and Ashley) Giles of Houston. Stan is also survived by his four devoted siblings, Byron Giles, Charlie Giles, Esther Hurelbrink, Sharron Harris and their families who have been great support for Stan's family during his illness.The Giles and Childress families are grateful for the tender care provided to Stan over the past three weeks, including Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest 4 North and the compassionate staff of Providence Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Woodway Baptist Church or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.