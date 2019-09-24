Sharon GilbertMarch 21, 1935 - Sept. 21, 2019Sharon Louise Chrestman Gilbert, 84, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Waco, TX. The memorial service will be held at 11 am, Friday, Sept. 27, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Chapel in Waco.Sharon was born March 21, 1935, in Burkburnett, Texas, to Marshell & Marjorie Baker Chrestman. During the Great Depression, the family moved to Benevides in South Texas and then in 1944 Taft, Texas. Sharon graduated from Taft High School where she played in the band and led as drum major. She attended Baylor University and received a BS degree in Home Economics. While a student at Baylor, she met fellow Baylor student Bill Gilbert of Victoria. After Bill's graduation and commission as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, they were married, August 18, 1956, at First Baptist Church, Taft. Bill and Sharon had a wonderful, loving, and adventurous 63 years of marriage. Sharon's radiant and beautiful smile has touched so many lives over the years. She will be sorely missed.She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, JoAnne. She is survived by her husband, Bill Gilbert; son, David Gilbert and wife, Carol, of Tomball; daughter, Barbara Martin, and husband, Mark Martin, of Burleson; grandsons, Michael Martin of Arlington, Joseph Martin of Fort Worth, Joshua Gilbert of Tomball; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sarah Gilbert of Tomball; great-grandchildren Garett Gregory Martin, AnnaBelle Martin, and Emma JoAnn Martin; sister, Barbara Harle and husband, Dr. Thomas Harle of Waco; brother, Honorable Don Chrestman and wife, Melinda of Weatherford.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
